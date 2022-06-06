PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 07, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected over the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Storm Alex is currently moving away from Bermuda. This system does not pose a threat to St. Maarten.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy.   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy

 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:35 AM 

06:35 AM 

SUNSET 

05:46 PM 

05:46 PM 

05:46 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1424

