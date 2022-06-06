DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 07, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Storm Alex is currently moving away from Bermuda. This system does not pose a threat to St. Maarten.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:35 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:46 PM
|
05:46 PM
|
05:46 PM
