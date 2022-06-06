DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 07, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Storm Alex is currently moving away from Bermuda. This system does not pose a threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:35 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:46 PM 05:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1424