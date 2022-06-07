DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
No significant change in the weather pattern is expected, as a relatively stable atmosphere along with varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1425
View comments
Hide comments