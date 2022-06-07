PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

No significant change in the weather pattern is expected, as a relatively stable atmosphere along with varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

SUNSET 

06:46 PM 

06:46 PM 

06:47 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1425

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY