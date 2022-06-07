DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

No significant change in the weather pattern is expected, as a relatively stable atmosphere along with varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:35 AM 05:35 AM 05:35 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1425