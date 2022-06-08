DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 09, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. A stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Hazy Partly Cloudy, Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:35 AM 05:35 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

