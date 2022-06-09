DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 10, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few, brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite the presence of an upper-level trough near the local region, which may generate cloudy patches, low moisture levels will limit shower activity. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality at times over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precaution.

Meanwhile, seas will peak up to 7 feet over the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few, brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:35 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1427