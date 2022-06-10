DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 11, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture drifting with the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality at times. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take precaution.

Seas will peak at 7 feet over the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:47 PM 05:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1428