PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 11, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Pockets of moisture drifting with the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality at times. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take precaution.  

Seas will peak at 7 feet over the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  wea21.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  
Breezy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:36 AM 

06:36 AM 

06:36 AM 

SUNSET 

05:47 PM 

05:47 PM 

05:48 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1428

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY