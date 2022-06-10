DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 11, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Pockets of moisture drifting with the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality at times. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take precaution.
Seas will peak at 7 feet over the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:47 PM
|
05:47 PM
|
05:48 PM
