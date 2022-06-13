DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 14, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and instability will cause a few showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers, Thunderstorms possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:48 PM
|
05:48 PM
|
05:49 PM
