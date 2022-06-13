DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 14, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and instability will cause a few showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Few Showers, Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:48 PM 05:48 PM 05:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1429