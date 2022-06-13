PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 14, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and instability will cause a few showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant.  

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet over the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Few Showers, Thunderstorms possible 

Partly Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:36 AM 

06:36 AM 

06:36 AM 

SUNSET 

05:48 PM 

05:48 PM 

05:49 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1429

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY