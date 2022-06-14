DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 15, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere over the region will be sufficiently moist and unstable to support the development of isolated showers and possible thunderstorms. Additionally, Saharan dust will move across the local area at varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,

Hazy,

Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Isolated Showers, & Thunder Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers,

Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:48 PM 05:49 PM 05:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1430