DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 16, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with isolated showers and a slight chance of isolated thunder.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability associated with an upper-level low as well as moisture from a passing tropical wave will account for cloudy skies, isolated showers and possible thunder during this forecast period. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to drift across the region throughout the next several days in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next couple days before improving.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hazy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hazy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1431