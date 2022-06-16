DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 17, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Saharan dust will continue to drift across the region throughout the next several days in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Additionally, moisture trailing the recent tropical wave may cause a brief shower throughout the forecast period.
Slight seas are expected to prevail through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1432
View comments
Hide comments