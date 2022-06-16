DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 17, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Saharan dust will continue to drift across the region throughout the next several days in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Additionally, moisture trailing the recent tropical wave may cause a brief shower throughout the forecast period.

Slight seas are expected to prevail through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Hazy Partly Cloudy,

Hazy Partly Cloudy,

Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1432