DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 17, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Saharan dust will continue to drift across the region throughout the next several days in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Additionally, moisture trailing the recent tropical wave may cause a brief shower throughout the forecast period.  

Slight seas are expected to prevail through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                    

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief passing showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

06:50 PM 

