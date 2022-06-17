PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 18, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Mostly Cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A Saharan dust plume moving across the region will maintain hazy skies and reduced visibility over the islands throughout the weekend. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Additionally, the presence of an upper level low just north of the local area will promote cloudy skies however no significant rainfall activity is anticipated.   

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

06:50 PM 

