DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 22, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with slight haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere has settled across the region, while Saharan dust at varying concentrations is expected during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant. Furthermore, light winds will cause warm temperatures through the forecast period. Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1434