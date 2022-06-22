DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 23, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere. However, patches of moisture moving across the region may cause brief passing showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will cause light to gentle winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1435
