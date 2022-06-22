PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 23, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere. However, patches of moisture moving across the region may cause brief passing showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will cause light to gentle winds.  

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                  

WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
few Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:37 AM 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

SUNSET 

06:50 PM 

06:50 PM 

06:51 PM 

