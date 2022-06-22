DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 23, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere. However, patches of moisture moving across the region may cause brief passing showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will cause light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

few Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1435