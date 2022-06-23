DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 24, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds and a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. However, a slight increase in moisture over the area may trigger a few brief showers over the local area.

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1436