DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 24, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds and a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. However, a slight increase in moisture over the area may trigger a few brief showers over the local area.
Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1436
