DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 24, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds and a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. However, a slight increase in moisture over the area may trigger a few brief showers over the local area.  

Seas are expected to remain slight through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                  WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy

 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

SUNSET 

06:50 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

