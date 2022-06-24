PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 25, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the trade winds may produce a few brief showers over the local area.    

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  A tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a 60% chance for development through the next 5 days. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1437

