DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 25, 2022
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the trade winds may produce a few brief showers over the local area.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a 60% chance for development through the next 5 days. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated.
OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
