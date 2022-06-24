DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 25, 2022

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the trade winds may produce a few brief showers over the local area.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a 60% chance for development through the next 5 days. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1437