DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 28, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The high pressure ridge will maintain a moderate breeze over the local area. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave continues to move over the southern portion of the Caribbean. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust is expected through the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to peak near 9 feet mainly along the eastern shores. As a result, a small craft advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Caribbean continues to show signs of organization. This system could become a tropical depression by mid-week. Based on the present forecast, it is not expected to have any direct impact on St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will closely monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1438