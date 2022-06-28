PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 29, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with slight haze and a few brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze, becoming cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a moderate breeze over the local area. Patches of moisture moving with the wind-flow may trigger a few brief showers, especially during the latter part of the forecast period. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust are expected through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.  

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are peaking near 9 feet, mainly along the eastern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURES: 
…Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 remaining at safe distance from St. Maarten…
At 11:00 am the center of Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 was located near 680 miles south-southeast of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. This system is moving toward the west near 23 mph and maintains a formation chance of 90% through 5 days. Based on the forecast projection, it will pass at a safe distance to St. Maarten, having no direct impact.   

A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles is moving west northwestward near 15 mph. This system has a 20% formation chance during the next 5 days.  

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will closely monitor the progress of these systems and keep the public updated. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

05:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

