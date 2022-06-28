DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 29, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with slight haze and a few brief showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze, becoming cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a moderate breeze over the local area. Patches of moisture moving with the wind-flow may trigger a few brief showers, especially during the latter part of the forecast period. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust are expected through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are peaking near 9 feet, mainly along the eastern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

…Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 remaining at safe distance from St. Maarten…

At 11:00 am the center of Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 was located near 680 miles south-southeast of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. This system is moving toward the west near 23 mph and maintains a formation chance of 90% through 5 days. Based on the forecast projection, it will pass at a safe distance to St. Maarten, having no direct impact.

A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles is moving west northwestward near 15 mph. This system has a 20% formation chance during the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will closely monitor the progress of these systems and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1439