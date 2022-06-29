DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 30, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with slight haze and a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge is generating a moderate to fresh breeze across the area. Meanwhile an increase in moisture will promote cloudy skies and brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Lighter concentrations of Saharan dust are expected as the week progresses.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are peaking near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 continues to move quickly across the southern Caribbean. Most of the weather associated with this system is expected to remain well south of St. Maarten.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving west northwestward near 15 mph. This system has a 30% formation chance during the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will closely monitor the progress of these systems and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with few isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slight haze,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy,

Few brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

