DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 01, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy becoming occasionally cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure is producing brisk winds. Meanwhile, available moisture in the atmosphere will account for cloudy skies and brief isolated showers. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected to affect visibility and air quality.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are peaking up to feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 continues to move quickly across the southern Caribbean. Weather associated with this system does not pose a threat to

St. Maarten.

A tropical wave located over the western tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is forecast to move over the

Eastern Caribbean Sea by the weekend, where further development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. This system has a low chance (10%) of developing within the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will closely monitor the progress of these systems and keep the public updated.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy, few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:52 PM

