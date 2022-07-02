PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, July 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) July 03, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Sunday midday: East-southeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 22 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Instability and moisture in the wake of a tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate brisk winds.  

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas will peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.  

 

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Saturday 

Sunday 

Monday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,  

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:40 AM 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1442

