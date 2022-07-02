DATE ISSUED: Saturday, July 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) July 03, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: East-southeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 22 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and moisture in the wake of a tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate brisk winds.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas will peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Saturday Sunday Monday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Hazy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1442