DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 05, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable atmosphere has settled across the region. However, patches of moisture may trigger brief showers. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas are gradually subsiding, however, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1443