DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 05, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A drier and more stable atmosphere has settled across the region. However, patches of moisture may trigger brief showers. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected during the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.  

Seas are gradually subsiding, however, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

