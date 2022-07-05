PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 06, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and weak instability in wake of a tropical wave is forecast to be enhanced by an upper level trough, resulting in a few brief showers.  

Seas are predicted to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with few showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:41 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

