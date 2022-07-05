PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 06, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and weak instability in wake of a tropical wave is forecast to be enhanced by an upper level trough, resulting in a few brief showers.
Seas are predicted to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with few showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1444
View comments
Hide comments