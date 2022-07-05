PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 06, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and weak instability in wake of a tropical wave is forecast to be enhanced by an upper level trough, resulting in a few brief showers.

Seas are predicted to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with few showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1444