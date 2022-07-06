DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 07, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A few brief showers can be expected as instability associated with an upper-level trough interacts with lingering moisture. However, conditions will gradually improve as drier air moves into the region as the day progresses.
Moderate seas are expected to peak up to 7 feet. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1445
