PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 07, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A few brief showers can be expected as instability associated with an upper-level trough interacts with lingering moisture. However, conditions will gradually improve as drier air moves into the region as the day progresses.  

Moderate seas are expected to peak up to 7 feet. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1445

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY