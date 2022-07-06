DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 07, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A few brief showers can be expected as instability associated with an upper-level trough interacts with lingering moisture. However, conditions will gradually improve as drier air moves into the region as the day progresses.

Moderate seas are expected to peak up to 7 feet. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1445