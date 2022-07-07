DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 08, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak unstable conditions along with pockets of moisture drifting across the region will cause a few showers. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution as seas are expected to peak at 7 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1446