DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 08, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Weak unstable conditions along with pockets of moisture drifting across the region will cause a few showers. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.  

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution as seas are expected to peak at 7 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

