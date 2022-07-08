DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 09, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY, JULY 9TH….

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and moisture associated with a tropical wave will account for a few showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet before subsiding on Saturday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1447