DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 09, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY, JULY 9TH…. 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Weak instability and moisture associated with a tropical wave will account for a few showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds. 

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet before subsiding on Saturday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough     WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:52 PM 

06:52 PM 

06:51 PM 

