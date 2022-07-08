DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 09, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY, JULY 9TH….
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Weak instability and moisture associated with a tropical wave will account for a few showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet before subsiding on Saturday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:51 PM
