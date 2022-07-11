DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) July 12, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with a few isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An upper level-low pressure system interacting with lingering moisture at the low levels of the atmosphere could trigger a few isolated showers. Meanwhile, Saharan dust moving into the region is expected to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Marine conditions are predicted to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:43 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1448