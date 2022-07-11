PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) July 12, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with a few isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

An upper level-low pressure system interacting with lingering moisture at the low levels of the atmosphere could trigger a few isolated showers. Meanwhile, Saharan dust moving into the region is expected to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.  

Marine conditions are predicted to remain slight to moderate for the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, 

Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:43 AM 

05:43 AM 

05:44 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1448

