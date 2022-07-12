DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 13, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of Saharan dust and limited moisture is restricting significant precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, air quality and visibility are expected to be impacted. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Marine conditions are predicted to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief, isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:44 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1449