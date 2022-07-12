DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 13, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of Saharan dust and limited moisture is restricting significant precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, air quality and visibility are expected to be impacted. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Marine conditions are predicted to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief, isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
