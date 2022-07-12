PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 13, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of Saharan dust and limited moisture is restricting significant precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, air quality and visibility are expected to be impacted. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.  

Marine conditions are predicted to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief, isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:43 AM 

05:44 AM 

05:44 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald

