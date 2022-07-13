DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 14, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching weak tropical wave will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Saharan dust will continue to drift across the region in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet before deteriorating on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1450