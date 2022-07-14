DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and a few gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a tropical wave and weak instability will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will generate mostly moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet before deteriorating on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Few Showers Cloudy, Breezy, Few Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:45 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1451