DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and a few gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with a tropical wave and weak instability will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will generate mostly moderate winds.    

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet before deteriorating on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                 WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Few Showers 

Cloudy, Breezy, Few Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:44 AM 

05:45 AM 

05:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

06:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1451

