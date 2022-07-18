DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 19, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere is currently restricting significant precipitation. However, a trough approaching the region is predicted to increase cloudiness and the probability of isolated showers from overnight.

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust continues to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are peaking up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1453