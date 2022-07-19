DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 20, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low level clouds drifting with the wind flow may cause a few showers as they move across the region. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Few Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1454
