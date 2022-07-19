DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 20, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds drifting with the wind flow may cause a few showers as they move across the region. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1454