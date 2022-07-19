PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 20, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of low level clouds drifting with the wind flow may cause a few showers as they move across the region. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.    

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:46 AM 

05:46 AM 

05:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:50 PM 

06:50 PM 

06:50 PM 

