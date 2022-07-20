PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 21, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.  

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Instability and moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudy periods, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mostly tonight. Saharan dust is expected to reduce air quality in the wake of the tropical wave. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.  

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Scattered Showers, 

Possible Thunderstorms 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy  

Breezy,  

Few Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:46 AM 

05:47 AM 

05:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:50 PM 

06:50 PM 

06:49 PM 

