DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 21, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Instability and moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudy periods, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mostly tonight. Saharan dust is expected to reduce air quality in the wake of the tropical wave. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Scattered Showers,
Possible Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy,
Few Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:49 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1455
