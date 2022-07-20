DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 21, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudy periods, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mostly tonight. Saharan dust is expected to reduce air quality in the wake of the tropical wave. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy, Few Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:47 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1455