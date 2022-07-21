DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 22, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Overall improvement of conditions will continue as the Atlantic high-pressure becomes the dominant feature, generating gentle to moderate winds across the local region. Meanwhile, lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may cause brief isolated showers during the forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:47 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1456