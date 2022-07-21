PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 22, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Overall improvement of conditions will continue as the Atlantic high-pressure becomes the dominant feature, generating gentle to moderate winds across the local region. Meanwhile, lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may cause brief isolated showers during the forecast period.  

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, Slightly Hazy, 

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:47 AM 

05:47 AM 

05:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:50 PM 

06:49 PM 

06:49 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1456

