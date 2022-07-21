DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 22, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Overall improvement of conditions will continue as the Atlantic high-pressure becomes the dominant feature, generating gentle to moderate winds across the local region. Meanwhile, lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave may cause brief isolated showers during the forecast period.
Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1456
