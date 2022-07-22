DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 23, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere is currently restricting significant precipitation. However, a trough approaching the region is predicted to increase cloudiness and the probability of isolated showers through the overnight hours. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust continues to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:47 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1457