DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 26, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY, JULY 25TH…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 17 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave may cause isolated showers over the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet before subsiding this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:48 PM
|
06:48 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1458
