DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 26, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN  

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY, JULY 25TH… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 17 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave may cause isolated showers over the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds. 

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet before subsiding this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy, Slightly Hazy,  

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:48 AM 

05:48 AM 

05:49 AM 

SUNSET 

06:49 PM 

06:48 PM 

06:48 PM 

