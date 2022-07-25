DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 26, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY, JULY 25TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 17 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave may cause isolated showers over the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet before subsiding this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:48 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:48 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1458