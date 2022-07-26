DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, July 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) July 27, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture drifting with the wind flow may trigger isolated showers. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:48 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1459