PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 28, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with a weak mid-level trough may trigger a few isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system continues to produce gentle to moderate winds across the region.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:49 AM 

05:49 AM 

05:49 AM 

SUNSET 

06:48 PM 

06:47 PM 

06:47 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1461

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY