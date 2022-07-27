DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 28, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture associated with a weak mid-level trough may trigger a few isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system continues to produce gentle to moderate winds across the region.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:48 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1461
