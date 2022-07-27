DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 28, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak mid-level trough may trigger a few isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system continues to produce gentle to moderate winds across the region.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1461