DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 29, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Low moisture levels in the atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the local area during this forecast period. However, patches of clouds moving in the mostly moderate winds may trigger a few brief showers from time to time. 

Seas will peak at 6 feet through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,   

Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

Generally Cloudy,  

Breezy,   

Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:49 AM 

05:49 AM 

05:50 AM 

SUNSET 

06:47 PM 

06:47 PM 

06:47 PM 

