DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 29, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Low moisture levels in the atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the local area during this forecast period. However, patches of clouds moving in the mostly moderate winds may trigger a few brief showers from time to time.
Seas will peak at 6 feet through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Generally Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1462
