DATE ISSUED: Thursday, July 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) July 29, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels in the atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the local area during this forecast period. However, patches of clouds moving in the mostly moderate winds may trigger a few brief showers from time to time.

Seas will peak at 6 feet through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Generally Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms poss. HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:49 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1462