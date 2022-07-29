DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 30, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy this evening with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching tropical wave will account for cloudiness, showers and a chance of thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. An area of Saharan dust trailing the wave will reduce air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate and peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Isolated thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:50 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1463