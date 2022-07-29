DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 30, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy this evening with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
An approaching tropical wave will account for cloudiness, showers and a chance of thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. An area of Saharan dust trailing the wave will reduce air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate and peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers, Isolated thunderstorms Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:46 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1463
