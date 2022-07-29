PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 30, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy this evening with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

SYNOPSIS:   

An approaching tropical wave will account for cloudiness, showers and a chance of thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. An area of Saharan dust trailing the wave will reduce air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.  

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate and peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Scattered Showers, Isolated thunderstorms Possible  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy, Hazy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,   

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:49 AM 

05:50 AM 

05:50 AM 

SUNSET 

06:47 PM 

06:47 PM 

06:46 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1463

