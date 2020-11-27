DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 27, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 28, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Therefore, precipitation will be restricted and light to gentle winds will continue during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet before subsiding tomorrow. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-996