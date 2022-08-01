DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Available moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause a few passing showers. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

