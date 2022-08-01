DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with a few passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Available moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause a few passing showers. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Passing Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:50 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
