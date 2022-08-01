PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with a few passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Available moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause a few passing showers. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.   

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Few Passing Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, 

Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:50 AM 

05:50 AM 

05:51 AM 

SUNSET 

06:46 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

