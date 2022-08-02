PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 14 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable atmosphere, mainly due to the Atlantic high-pressure system, is restricting significant shower activity across the local region. However, patches of moisture moving in the gentle to moderate wind flow may cause a few passing showers. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.    

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:50 AM 

05:51 AM 

05:51 AM 

SUNSET 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1465

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY