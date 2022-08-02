DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere, mainly due to the Atlantic high-pressure system, is restricting significant shower activity across the local region. However, patches of moisture moving in the gentle to moderate wind flow may cause a few passing showers. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:50 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:44 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1465
