DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere, mainly due to the Atlantic high-pressure system, is restricting significant shower activity across the local region. However, patches of moisture moving in the gentle to moderate wind flow may cause a few passing showers. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1465