DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 04, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of moisture being transported across the region in the easterly wind flow may cause a few passing showers, particularly during the latter part of the forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.      

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  SatSingle_vis_062.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:51 AM 

05:51 AM 

05:51 AM 

SUNSET 

06:45 PM 

06:44 PM 

06:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1466

