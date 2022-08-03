DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 04, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture being transported across the region in the easterly wind flow may cause a few passing showers, particularly during the latter part of the forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:44 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1466