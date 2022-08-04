DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 05, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is generating brisk winds. Pockets of moisture transported by the wind flow may cause passing showers. Saharan dust at varying concentrations will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Moderate seas are forecast to peak at 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Few Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:44 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1467