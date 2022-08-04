PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 05, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is generating brisk winds. Pockets of moisture transported by the wind flow may cause passing showers. Saharan dust at varying concentrations will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.      

Moderate seas are forecast to peak at 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Slightly Hazy,
Few Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,
Few Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:51 AM 

05:51 AM 

05:52 AM 

SUNSET 

06:44 PM 

06:44 PM 

06:43 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald

