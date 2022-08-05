DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 06, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Drier air moving into the region will restrict precipitation today. Thereafter, moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will account for an increase in cloudiness and showers.

Sea conditions are predicted to remain moderate, peaking at 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1468