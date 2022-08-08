DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 09, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa. A tropical depression could form later this week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:42 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1469