DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 09, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa. A tropical depression could form later this week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:42 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:41 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1469
View comments
Hide comments