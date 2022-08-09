DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 10, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain moderate wind across the region.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Little change in organization has occurred today in a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic. However, environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development and a tropical depression could form later this week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:41 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1470