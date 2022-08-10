DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 11, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability generated by a weak tropical wave will increase the chance for a few showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic may gradually develop over the next several days. However, environmental conditions are predicted to become less favorable by this weekend. This system has a low formation chance through the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1471