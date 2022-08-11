DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 12, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a local shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature across the region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Tranquil marine conditions can be expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Limited showers are associated with the tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic. Unfavorable environmental conditions are predicted to restrict it from further development over the next few days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:40 PM 06:39 PM

