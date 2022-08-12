DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 13, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity across the local area this afternoon. However, an approaching tropical wave will increase the probability of showers tonight.

Seas will peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:54 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:40 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1473