DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 13, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity across the local area this afternoon. However, an approaching tropical wave will increase the probability of showers tonight.  

Seas will peak at 5 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:53 AM 

05:54 AM 

05:54 AM 

SUNSET 

06:40 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1473

