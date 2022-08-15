DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 16, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southerly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier atmosphere will restrict shower activity across the local area. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to moderate winds. While varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected to affect air quality and visibility from the latter part of this forecast period. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:54 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:37 PM

